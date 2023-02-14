New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities expect to make the final rescues soon after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least four lives. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north Monday and has brought more destruction to the nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades. Police say at least four people have been confirmed killed by the storm, including a child caught in rising water at Eskdale on Hawke’s Bay. All four fatalities occurred near the same North Island east coast bay. Helicopters will help make the final 25 rescues of individuals and family groups Wednesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.