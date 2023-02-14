‘Run, Hide, Fight’ strategy common in lockdown generation

The terror induced by an alert to “Run, Hide, Fight” is not unique to Michigan State. The strategy, which follows best practices developed by the Department of Homeland Security, is familiar to most students in the lockdown generation. When a shooter is nearby, it holds, people should fight only as a last resort and only if confronted by a shooter. But when it’s deployed, the results can be traumatic. Backers say it gives individuals a proactive list of options that go beyond the traditional lockdown approach. But critics say it’s misguided to teach students, especially younger ones, to fight back

