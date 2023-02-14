Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Russian millionaire with ties to the Kremlin has been convicted of participating in an elaborate insider trading scheme using secret earnings information from companies such as Microsoft that was stolen from U.S. computer networks. Vladislav Klyushin was found guilty on all charges against him on Tuesday after a two-week trial in Boston federal court. Klyushin ran a Moscow-based information technology company that counted among its clients the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other government entities. Klyushin’s attorney denied that his client was involved in the scheme. Klyushin was arrested in 2021 in Switzerland after he arrived on a private jet for a skiing vacation.

