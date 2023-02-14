UK: Thief admits stealing thousands of chocolate Easter eggs

LONDON (AP) — A man who British prosecutors say broke into an industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 32-year-old Joby Pool used a metal grinder to break through a gate at an industrial park in Telford, central England, on Saturday. They say he then used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds ($38,000). Prosecutor Owen Beale says Pool gave up when he realized police were after him. Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and criminal damage to a chain lock. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.