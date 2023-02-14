US financier detained in slain Haitian president probe

Miami (AP) — A U.S. financier living in Florida has been arrested in the slaying of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as the U.S. government presses forward with the investigation as the probe in Haiti stalls. Attorney Tama Kudman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Walter Veintemilla was charged with conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the U.S. and providing material support and resources resulting in death. She said he will plead not guilty. Kudman confirmed his arrest prior to a press conference announced by the U.S. Justice Department about several arrests in the case.

By GISELA SALOMON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

