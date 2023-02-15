AP source: FBI searched U. of Delaware in Biden docs probe

By ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department declined to comment.