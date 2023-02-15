Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:08 AM

China faces grilling in review of key rights by UN committee

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — China has come in for a grilling over its human rights record as a two-day hearing opened at the U.N. human rights office. Rights advocates on Wednesday raised issues like relocations from Tibet, COVID-19, reprisals against human rights defenders and a security law that sparked protests in Hong Kong. Advocates of China’s Uyghur minority protested loudly outside. A delegation of about 40 envoys from China, Hong Kong and Macau faced questions from the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which reviews respect of those rights in nearly all U.N. member states every few years.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

