China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

PARIS (AP) — China’s foreign minister is in Paris, the first stop on a tour of Europe that comes amid rising tensions between the United States and China after the American downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Wang Yi met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace behind closed doors on Wednesday. During his weeklong trip to Europe, he will also travel to Italy, Hungary, Russia and Germany. The trip comes as China pushes back against Western pressure on trade, technology and human rights. Beijing’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled a divide with much of Europe.

