Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid
By MEG KINNARD and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republican Nikki Haley has kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign. She’s highlighting her biography while trying to sidestep the looming presence of her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the former South Carolina governor released a short video announcing her campaign. She formally launched her campaign Wednesday at a rally in the historic coastal city of Charleston, South Carolina. Haley cast herself as a figure for generational change who can help the party win the White House again, and urged voters to “put your trust in a new generation.” She’s the first notable Republican to challenge Trump for the nomination.