Hamilton on FIA rule: ‘Nothing will stop me from speaking’

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton insists he will not be silenced by offseason rules that prohibit drivers from speaking out on political issues. Hamilton says he will continue to use his global platform to promote his wide-ranging interests. He often speaks out on social justice and race, human rights and protection of the LBGTQ community. The FIA in December updated its International Sporting Code to require prior written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” during race weekends. The FIA is the governing body for Formula One.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.