Israel demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian attacker

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the home of a Palestinian behind a deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank. The home, in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, was demolished in a controlled explosion early Thursday. The Israeli military said the demolition was carried out after an Israeli court rejected appeals to spare the residence. Israel says home demolitions are meant to deter future attackers but critics say they amount to collective punishment against the families of assailants and only exacerbate tensions with Palestinians.

