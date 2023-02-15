Peru reopens Machu Picchu after agreement with protesters

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s culture ministry has announced that Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests. The decision was made following agreements between authorities, social groups and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services. Protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress have shaken the region, including Cuzco, for more than two months. The protests caused a blockade of the train tracks leading to the stone citadel. Machu Picchu was closed on Jan. 21.

