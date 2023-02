EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at a shopping mall’s food court. El Paso Police said via Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday and the “scene is still active.” No other details were immediately available.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.