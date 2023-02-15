Pritzker calls for universal preschool in Illinois by 2027

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor offered an expansive approach to improving education and battling poverty in the state’s annual budget address. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called for making preschool available to every 3- and 4-year-old in the state within four years, along with aggressive approaches to tackling homelessness and hunger. The plan came in his combined State of the State and budget address to a joint session of the Legislature. His “Smart Start Illinois” preschool plan would add 5,000 students this fall and grow over four years to 20,000 more. Pritzker wants more money for K-12 and college education and increased efforts against homelessness and food insecurity.

