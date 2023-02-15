Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
By CURT ANDERSON, MICHELLE L. PRICE and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him. Gaetz, who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, issued a statement through his congressional office that the long-running investigation was over. Gaetz had insisted throughout that he was innocent of any wrongdoing. The Republican firebrand was known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump. The Justice Department did not immediately response to a request for comment. During the investigation few Republicans rushed to support Gaetz, and some treated him like a pariah.