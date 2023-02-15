Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the cold case slaying of a 13-year-old West Virginia boy. News outlets cited a statement on Tuesday from the Preston County Sheriff in reporting that 56-year-old David Monroe Adams was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry” Matthew Watkins. The teen’s body was found near railroad tracks on Nov. 12, 1985, in Terra Alta. The statement said the sheriff’s office began reviewing the case earlier this month and found inconsistencies in statements Adams made at the time of the slaying. Adams is being held at North Central Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

