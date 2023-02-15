Tyler Perry to donate $2.5M to help older Atlanta homeowners

ATLANTA (AP) — Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is donating $2.75 million to older homeowners in Atlanta to help ensure they’re able to stay in their homes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Perry reached out a few weeks ago to Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens about providing assistance for residents on fixed incomes whose rising real estate taxes could force them out of their homes. Forbes lists Perry as the world’s third-highest paid entertainer. The newspaper reports that he is going to pay off the overdue property taxes of 300 older Atlanta residents with low incomes. The funds will be administered by Invest Atlanta Partnership, the nonprofit arm of Atlanta’s economic development authority.

