Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say six people were killed when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt’s eastern city of Ismailia. They said three others were injured in the crash and those killed included five Palestinians and one Egyptian. According to Egyptian media, the five passengers were heading to Rafah, Egypt’s official border crossing with the Gaza Strip. Authorities said eight ambulances arrived at the scene to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. No further details were given. Crashes and collisions in Egypt are largely caused by speeding, poor roads or lax enforcement of traffic laws.

