Fox hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump. That’s according to new court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by a voting machine company against the network. Excerpts of internal Fox communications were included in a redacted summary judgment brief filed Thursday by attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems. Host Tucker Carlson referred to attorney Sidney Powell in a text as an “unguided missile,” and “dangerous as hell.” Fellow host Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, told Carlson that Powell is “a complete nut.” Attorneys for Fox say the lawsuit is an assault on the First Amendment.

