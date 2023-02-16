In NBA All-Star spotlight, Utah looks to change perceptions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s hosting of this weekend’s NBA All-Star game for the first time in three decades is giving Utah another opportunity to try to change long-held notions that the state is odd or peculiar. It’s building on a yearslong push prioritized by influential business and political leaders like Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Utah still proudly celebrates its history as a predominantly Mormon state, but it also tries to market itself as a visitor-friendly hub for businesses and tourists. Yet such mainstreaming efforts could face challenges as the deeply religious, predominantly-white state doubles down on socially conservative stances on matters of race, gender and sports.

