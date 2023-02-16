Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has again dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Florida law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The judge in Tallahassee ruled Wednesday that a revised lawsuit filed by students, parents and teachers failed to show they had legal standing. The law restricts teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. The lawsuit had argued the law is unconstitutional. But the judge says most of the plaintiffs’ claims of harm come from the existence of the new law, not its enforcement. The same judge dismissed an earlier version on similar grounds. Another similar but separate lawsuit has also been dismissed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.