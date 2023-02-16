Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis asks court to reinstate him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An elected Florida prosecutor who says he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for political gain and because he is a Democrat is asking the state Supreme Court to reinstate him. Andrew Warren cited a federal judge’s ruling that DeSantis violated state law and his First Amendment rights when he removed him as Hillsborough County’s state attorney in August. Wednesday night’s appeal comes a month after a federal judge in Tallahassee dismissed his lawsuit on technical grounds while agreeing with Warren that the Republican governor fired him inappropriately. The governor’s office did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.