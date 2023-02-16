Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters in Iran have marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that’s gripped the Islamic Republic. That’s according to what online videos purported to show Friday. The demonstrations marked 40 days since Iran executed two men on charges related to the protests. They show the ongoing anger in the country. The protests began over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police. They’ve since morphed into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

