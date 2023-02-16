Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused accepts guilt

TOKYO (AP) — A trial looking into bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has begun. The former head of advertising company ADK, Shinichi Uneo, is accused of paying nearly 15 million yen, or $110,000, to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at ad giant Dentsu. Takahashi was powerful in selecting sponsors for the 2020 Games. Ueno says the allegations are accurate. The sprawling scandals around the Tokyo Olympics have badly damaged the chance of the northern city of Sapporo of landing the 2030 Olympics. It was the early favorite. Tokyo officially spent $13 billion to hold the delayed Tokyo Games. About 60% was public money. A Japanese government audit suggested the real price might be twice that much.

