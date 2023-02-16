UN: Nigerians hit by extremist violence need $1.3 billion

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations office in Nigeria says at least 6 million people in the country’s northeastern region ravaged an Islamic extremist insurgency are in need of $1.3 billion in aid. Matthias Schmale, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, said that an estimated 2.4 million people are in acute need and require urgent support. He said the large-scale humanitarian and protection crisis shows no sign of abating. The appeal for aid for those hungry and displaced comes just as Africa’s most populous country readies for its presidential election on Feb. 25. The humanitarian crisis could further squeeze many in Nigeria which has an unemployment rate of 33% and where an estimated 63% of the people live in poverty.

