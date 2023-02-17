Infant body found in submerged car in flooded West Virginia
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
Authorities in West Virginia say the body of an infant has been found in a submerged car after floodwaters swept through the state. The flooding came amid thunderstorms that inundated the South. A woman called 911 saying her car was stuck in high water in the southern West Virginia town of Pax and she couldn’t find the baby. Sheriff Mike Fridley says the vehicle was found submerged Friday afternoon with the 11-week-old boy inside. Investigators determined the woman misjudged the water’s depth and drove into the road before realizing it was too deep. She then attempted to remove the baby from the vehicle but it was swept away.