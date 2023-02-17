Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
Prosecutors have presented a detailed timeline of what they think happened the night Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed in South Carolina. The timeline includes a flurry of steps just before Murdaugh drove off in his SUV. At that point, investigators believe 16 minutes had passed since his wife and son were killed. A state agent testified that Murdaugh’s phone had been inactive for an hour before he prepared to drive away. In cross examination, the defense says there is no evidence Murdaugh pace was any faster or slower than normal. Prosecutors rested their case Friday afternoon after calling 61 witnesses and entering more than 550 pieces of evidence over 17 days of testimony.