Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings

Prosecutors have presented a detailed timeline of what they think happened the night Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed in South Carolina. The timeline includes a flurry of steps just before Murdaugh drove off in his SUV. At that point, investigators believe 16 minutes had passed since his wife and son were killed. A state agent testified that Murdaugh’s phone had been inactive for an hour before he prepared to drive away. In cross examination, the defense says there is no evidence Murdaugh pace was any faster or slower than normal. Prosecutors rested their case Friday afternoon after calling 61 witnesses and entering more than 550 pieces of evidence over 17 days of testimony.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.