Trains, ferries canceled because of storm over Nordics
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A North Sea storm has led to dozens of cancellations of train and ferry connections in northern Denmark and southern Norway, with the Danish Meteorological Institute saying some gusts could be hurricane force. Friday’s storm, named Otto, is set to move east over Sweden and the Baltic Sea In Finland, authorities said the weather could cause power outages over the weekend. Ferries in southern Norway were canceled. In Denmark, at the end of a school holiday week, operators were forced to cancel trains in large parts of the country. In Copenhagen, inhabitants in three high-rises were evacuated as a precaution.