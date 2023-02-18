Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Central Park Zoo officials say they are dropping efforts to capture Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl that escaped captivity two weeks ago. When he escaped, people wondered whether Flaco would go hungry because he hadn’t developed an ability to hunt while in captivity. With a collective sigh of relief, the answer was a resounding no: It appears Flaco has regained his killer instincts and is becoming an old hand at swooping down from his lofty perch to feed on the park’s bounty of rats. Zoo officials say they will resume efforts to capture the bird if he shows signs of distress or failing health.

