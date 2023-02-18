Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — A gunman who authorities say killed six people in Mississippi busted into his ex-wife’s home and smashed her boyfriend in the head with the butt of a gun before shooting her in the head. That account was told by her boyfriend to The Associated Press on Saturday. She was the alleged gunman’s ex-wife. George Drane recounted Friday’s fatal attack on his girlfriend during an interview outside a convenience store in Arkabutla, Mississippi. Authorities said 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum shot a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup outside that store first, then his ex-wife. After sheriff’s deputies arrested Crum at home, they found the bodies to two handymen outside and Crum’s stepfather and his sister in a neighboring home.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

