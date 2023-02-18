UK’s Sunak: It’s time to double down on support for Ukraine

MUNICH (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on world leaders to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future. Sunak delivered the message on Saturday in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting in Germany of heads of state, defense ministers and other world leaders. This year’s meeting is focusing on threats to the accepted rules of international relations nearly a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

