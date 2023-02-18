White House criticizes Youngkin over menstrual tracking bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The White House has rebuked Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for supporting state lawmakers’ rejection of a bill that that would have prohibited police from issuing search warrants for digitized data about women’s menstrual cycles. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday that the Republican governor’s push to block the bill at a time when abortion access is diminishing “attacks the principles of freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to privacy,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Virginia’s Democrat-controlled state Senate had passed the bill 31-9, but a Republican-controlled House subcommittee voted on Monday to table the measure.

