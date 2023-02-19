Heavy rains leave 36 dead in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have have killed 36 people in Brazil’s north Sao Paulo state and the fatalities could rise. Sao Paulo state government said Sunday that 35 died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba. Those cities and others that were also hit hard canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find people missing, injured and feared dead. Parts of the state received more than 23 inches of rain in one day. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will visit the region on Monday.

