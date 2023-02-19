Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week

CINCINNATI (AP) — The racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges was cancelled again Friday due to illness. That gives jurors a long holiday weekend to mull striking new details revealed this week of the $60 million bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors. Lobbyist Juan Cespedes has pleaded guilty to his role and is cooperating. He testified about meetings where FirstEnergy Solutions delivered checks written to a Householder-controlled dark money group in exchange for nuclear bailout legislation. Jurors also heard secretly taped recordings of discussions of Householder’s use of the nonprofit to accept donations. Testimony resumes Tuesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.