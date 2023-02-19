Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police union officials in Pennsylvania say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a Temple University police officer shot near campus in Philadelphia while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect. The Bucks County district attorney’s office said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at his Buckingham Township home. Prosecutors said police “used the fallen officer’s handcuffs in placing the suspect under arrestThe Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer “tried to intervene in a carjacking.” University president Jason Wingard called the shooting ‘a gut-wrenching reminder’ of the bravery and sacrifices officers make.

