Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

GALENA PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped then fatally shot himself. No names have been released. The killings occurred at the home of the gunman’s girlfriend in the Houston suburb of Galena Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls who were killed were 19, 14 and 13. The 38-year-old man then attacked the 12-year-old and then told her to run out of the house, Gonzalez said. She grabbed a 1-year-old baby girl and fled.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.