Chair of South Carolina Democrats isn’t seeking reelection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Trav Robertson won’t seek another term leading South Carolina’s Democrats. Robertson told The Associated Press on Wednesday he’s backing longtime operative Christale Spain in her bid to become the first Black woman elected state party chair. Robertson has led the state’s Democrats since 2017, when he took over from Jaime Harrison, who’s now the Democratic National Committee chair. The party’s national prominence has risen, with the DNC voting to make South Carolina first to vote on its 2024 presidential primary calendar. But South Carolina’s Democrats have gone winless statewide since 2006. South Carolina Democrats select their chair in the spring. Progressive Brandon Upson is also in the race.

