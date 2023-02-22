Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man

DETROIT (AP) — A man who killed a Detroit police officer and another man over four days has been sentenced to 46-60 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old JuJuan Parks pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the unrelated 2019 deaths of Officer Rasheen McClain and Nathaniel Loyd. He was sentenced Wednesday. Charges in connection with the death of a second man were dismissed under a plea agreement. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney read a letter written by McClain’s widow, Heidi McClain, who said Parks had given her a “lifetime sentence of pain and grief.” Parks’ attorney said he believes his client is “extremely remorseful” for his actions.

