Australia quietly expels major Russian spy ring, report says

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A newspaper says Australia has quietly expelled a large Russian spy ring whose members were posing as diplomats. The Sydney Morning Herald reported Friday the spy ring comprised purported embassy and consular staff as well as other operatives using deep cover identities. Australia’s domestic spy agency had revealed Tuesday it had “detected and disrupted a major spy network” but didn’t name the country responsible. The newspaper reports the spies were forced out of Australia over the past six months with their visas not renewed or cancelled. The Russian Embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment.

