China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal that analysts said was unlikely to deliver results. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago. But it has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. The plan released Friday by China’s Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker.

