Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for a trial against the person accused of killing five people and wounding over a dozen others at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year. The Thursday ruling sends Anderson Lee Aldrich to trial on dozens of murder and hate crime charges. Prosecutors presented evidence Wednesday that Anderson Lee Aldrich visited Club Q at least six previous times, drew a map showing the layout of the club, and appeared to be planning to livestream the attack using a mobile phone duct taped to a baseball hat found in their SUV. Aldrich is nonbinary and is accused of attacking a venue that has long been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community.

