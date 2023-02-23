News photographer killed in northern Mexico stabbing attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A news photographer is dead after he was stabbed and beaten in an attack in the northern Mexico border state of Baja California. State prosecutors say José Ramiro Araujo suffered stab wounds in the Pacific coast city of Ensenada, south of Tijuana. Prosecutors say the attack on Araujo Tuesday may have been a robbery attempt. Police arrested two youths on a nearby beach who had a knife and blood stains on their clothing. Local media reports say Araujo had been photographing a festival in Ensenada for a local magazine and the youths allegedly tried to steal his camera.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.