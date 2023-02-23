Yellen, in India for G20, urges faster fixes for debt crises

BENGALURU, India (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged other leading economies to move faster in resolving debt crises that threaten a growing number of countries. Yellen met Thursday with India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on the sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies. The Treasury Department said Yellen thanked India for helping with efforts to restructure debts while encouraging the G-20 to step up such efforts. India has been most active in helping its neighbor Sri Lanka to weather a crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, fuel and medicines, among many things. Yellen has urged China to work with other donor countries in addressing the problem.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.