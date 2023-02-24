2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say two Pakistani brothers who were held by the United States at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility for two decades have been freed and reunited with their families after returning home to Pakistan. The officials said the repatriation of Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani was facilitated by the country’s Foreign Ministry. The U.S. Defense Department confirmed the brothers’ release. They were arrested on suspicion of having links to al-Qaida in 2002 in Karachi, the country’s southern port and largest city. Pakistani lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, chairman of the human rights committee of the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament, tweeted that the brothers landed at Islamabad airport on Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.