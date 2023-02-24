After Michigan storm, customers wait – and wait – for power

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Frustration and anger are mounting among some Michigan utility customers who are still waiting for power to be restored after a massive ice storm this week damaged electricity lines. The governor called Friday for more accountability on repair efforts by the state’s two largest utilities. More than 600,000 DTE Energy customers lost power as the storm plowed Wednesday into southeastern Michigan. Jackson-based Consumers Energy says about 237,000 of its customers lost electricity. Debbie Fisher and her 47-year-old son finally checked into a Detroit warming center Friday. She says her power went out Wednesday after “something went boom outside the house and the lights flickered.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.