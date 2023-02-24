Body of 1 Washington state avalanche victim recovered

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the body of one of the three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington state’s Colchuck Peak last weekend has been recovered. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the body of 54-year-old Seong Cho was recovered from the base of Colchuck Peak. Cho was a Korean citizen residing in West Hartford, Connecticut. Avalanche experts had tried to reach the scene Wednesday, but failed due to the risk of further slides. They said at least 20 inches of snow had fallen in the area. The other victims were Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from New York, and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey.

