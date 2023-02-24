Iran calls 84% uranium enrichment allegation a ‘conspiracy’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television has offered an extended defense against an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84% purity. An official interviewed by state TV’s English-language arm Press TV called it part of a “conspiracy” against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program. Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, sought to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60% purity — which Tehran already has announced it’s producing. However, uranium at 84% is nearly at weapons-grade levels of 90%, raising tensions further over Iran’s program.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.