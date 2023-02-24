Japan, other G-7 leaders step up Russia sanctions

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other Group of Seven leaders have adopted a set of additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine at an online G-7 summit to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the invasion. The G-7 countries on Friday also affirmed their coordinated action to “further counter Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal aggression” and pledged to prevent Russia from obtaining military equipment and technology. They also called on other countries to stop providing military support to Russia. Kishida also hosted a teleconference with other G-7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.