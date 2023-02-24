Jill Biden voices kinship with Africans’ fight for democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that she feels a kinship with Africa. She spoke during her sixth visit to the continent, saying she wants to support nations fighting for democracy — “just like I feel we’re doing in the United States.” Biden says that’s why she opened her latest visit to Africa in Namibia. Namibia is a young democracy that gained its independence from South Africa in 1990. Speaking of democracies, Biden said: “We cannot take things for granted, because it’s such a precious system of government. We can’t be complacent. We have to keep fighting for it.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.