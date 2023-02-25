Skip to Content
Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has posted a photo on his social media accounts showing what he says appears to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo on Saturday of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore. The nighttime photo shows a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure’s eyes. López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. López Obrador wrote next to the photo: “Everything is mystical.”

